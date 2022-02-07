Bengals' C.J. Uzomah Says He Plans to Play in Super Bowl 56 Despite Knee Injury

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Benagls tight end C.J. Uzomah remains optimistic about his availability for Super Bowl LVI despite spraining his MCL in the team's AFC Championship Game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm not missing the biggest game of my life," he told reporters Monday. "I'm not missing it. That's my approach going every day into rehab."

Uzomah added he's basically day-to-day because of the injury but that he's mentally preparing as if he'll be on the field.

He described his rehab as a "grind" but said he's feeling better ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns in the the regular season. He saw his usage in the playoffs climb as he became a key player in the passing game in victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. In those two contests he had 13 receptions, 135 yards and one touchdown.

Pass protection has been a problem for the Bengals all year. Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season, and the Titans got to him nine times in the divisional round.

A Rams front seven that includes Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd is likely to get consistent pressure on Burrow throughout the Super Bowl.

Ja'Marr Chase is an electrifying pass-catcher, but targeting him downfield is much more difficult when Burrow is flushed from the pocket or having to get rid of the ball quickly.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Those situations are where Uzomah can be worth his weight in gold. His presence would be a big boost for the Bengals offense if he gets the green light to play.