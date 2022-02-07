Aaron Rodgers, Michael Phelps Among Celebrities to Play in 2022 Annexus Pro-Am

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

A number of professional athletes and celebrities, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, swimming legend Michael Phelps and former NFL player Reggie Bush, will be participating in the Annexus Pro-Am on Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

They'll join an already lengthy list of participants that includes Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and wideout Adam Thielen, former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, actor Josh Duhamel, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and golf correspondent Alexandra O'Laughlin, among others.

The Pro-Am will be the lead-in event to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which begins on Thursday.