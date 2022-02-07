Nets Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Searching for Wing Help Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

In the midst of an eight-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports that the team is exploring deals that would allow it to acquire a wing player who is a strong shooter.

"In general, league sources say Brooklyn is scouring the trade market for shooting on the wing," O'Connor wrote.

A "three-and-D" wing player would be a welcome addition to a Nets team that has struggled mightily on defense this season. The team has failed to hold an opponent under 100 points since Dec. 7. During their eight-game skid, they're giving up an average of 119.8 points.

Brooklyn has a roster that has proved to be over-reliant on its superstars. The Nets' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have not been able to be on the court together consistently. Since they've been with the Nets, the three have played only 16 out of a possible 113 games together.

Irving missed the early part of the season while he was away from the team because he is unvaccinated. Brooklyn eventually allowed him to return to the team to play only in road games because of New York City's vaccine mandates.

Not long after Irving rejoined the team, Durant suffered a sprained MCL and has been out since Jan. 15. He is expected to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break. Durant had been leading the NBA with 29.3 points per game at the time of the injury.

Harden has also had a hard time staying healthy this season, and he missed the last two games with left hamstring tightness. On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks rebuffed trade interest for Harden from Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey.

The Nets will look to end their losing streak on Tuesday when the Boston Celtics come to town.