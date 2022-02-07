Sarah Fuller Signs Contract with USL W-League Team; Kicked for Vandy Football in 2020

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former collegiate goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to score in a Power Five football game as a kicker for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2020, is continuing her soccer career with the USL W-League's Minnesota Aurora FC, the team announced Monday.

Fuller is Minnesota's first-ever signing.

Fuller was recruited as a kicker for Vanderbilt after members of the school's football team had to quarantine due to COVID-19 policies during the 2020 season. She made history by kicking off in a game against Missouri on Nov. 28, 2020, becoming the first woman to take a snap for a Power Five team. In addition, she kicked a pair of extra points in a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 12, 2020.

Fuller spent four seasons as the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer program from 2017 to 2020 before transferring to North Texas in 2021.

The USL W-League is set to begin play this year.