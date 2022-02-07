USA Figure Skater Vincent Zhou Withdraws from Men's Singles After Positive COVID Test

Lan Hongguang/Xinhua via Getty Images

United States figure skater Vincent Zhou announced on Instagram Monday that he was withdrawing from the 2022 Beijing Olympics following a positive test for COVID-19.

"While it was always my dream to medal on an Olympic stage—which I did accomplish before this happened—the overarching dream was just to skate," he said in a video. "If I didn't love this, I wouldn't still be doing it. I know I love this. That passion goes a long way."

Zhou received a silver medal at this year's Games in the team event. The Russian Olympic Committee took home gold in that event, while Japan claimed bronze.

