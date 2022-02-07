Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith, HOU 'Moving Toward' Contract Agreement to Be Next HC

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly "moving toward" promoting defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach.

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the deal is near completion. It's expected that an announcement will be made later Monday or early Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

