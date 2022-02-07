NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Linked to Marcus Smart, CJ McCollum amid Simmons, Grant Buzz

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Expect the Atlanta Hawks to be buyers ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Hawks have been "heavily linked to Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, have been linked to Detroit's Jerami Grant and have interest in Boston's Marcus Smart and Portland's CJ McCollum, sources say."

The first notable domino to fall ahead of the trade deadline was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury.

In the rumor mill, the Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Portland Trail Blazers, who have had difficulty building around Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old guard has also been the subject of speculation around a possible move given the franchise's struggles.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

