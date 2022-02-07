USC QB Caleb Williams Becomes Part-Owner of a Grooming Company

AP Photo/Eric Gay

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is making good use of his rising star, becoming a part-owner of the grooming brand Faculty.

Williams is set to become an ambassador of the brand as part of his deal, appearing in ad "campaigns, collaborations and revenue partnerships," per Obi Anyanwu of WWD.com.

The 19-year-old, who played last season at Oklahoma before following coach Lincoln Riley to USC, is known to paint his nails and said his passion for nail art comes from his mother, who is a nail technician.

“You know, some people love it, some people hate it,” Williams said. “Either way, I don’t really care. I never have been one to care much about what people have to say or think about me. I just kind of do as I feel and if people like it great, if they don’t, whatever. I feel like everyone should express themselves however they chose. If me painting my nails playing football helps some people feel more confident in expressing themselves, then great.”

Faculty co-founder Fenton Jagdeo met with Williams for the first time in late 2021, and they began exploring a partnership that would work for both sides under the NCAA's new rules allowing players to profit off their name, image and likeness. The company launched in 2020 with a focus on nail art and has since quickly expanded thanks to a number of high-profile investors.

Jagdeo says adding Williams to the fold will help expand the brand exposure among young athletes.

“For Caleb, when you get him early you start to interact with his audience," Jadego said "We’re interested in getting young athletes, we’re interested in the demo so we can show the comfort of expressing. As we start to grow, expect to see product collaborations, expect to see campaigns. We’re still in the primitive days of the relationship, but expect to see that. He mentioned his efforts in mental health, so we’re thinking how we can tie them together.”

Williams is expected to enter the 2022 season among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions while adding 442 yards and six scores as a rusher during his freshman campaign.