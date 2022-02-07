Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Never Been a Loser in My Life...Going to Bet Me into a Bowl'

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Micah Parsons had one of the best rookie seasons for a defensive player in recent memory, and he already knows what he has planned for an encore: bring a Super Bowl back to Dallas.

"Man, that's been in the back of my mind since I stepped in the league," Parsons told Todd Archer of ESPN. "It's sad we went out bad the way we did, but the opportunity and the potential is there. We've just got to take advantage of it next year. I think we've got all the right pieces, and we're going to keep getting smart pieces this year and take it from there.

"But I'm telling you, like, I ain't never been a loser in my life. I've always been a winner. I'm going to bet me into a bowl. I just don't know when and how, but I know it's in my plan and God's plan for me to be in a Super Bowl."

Parsons is coming off a stellar rookie season that saw him compile 84 total tackles and 13 sacks. The Penn State product is an overwhelming favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Pro Football Focus gave him an 89.8 overall grade for the season.

Despite sitting out the entire 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Parsons excelled moving all over the field in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's system. He proved himself capable of lining up anywhere from middle linebacker to edge-rusher as a down lineman, forcing opposing offenses to locate him before the snap.

The Cowboys went 12-5 during the regular season and won the NFC East before being upset by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

With Quinn spurning head coaching advances to return to Dallas for a potential Super Bowl run in 2022, all signs point to Parsons having a chance to complete his goal next season.