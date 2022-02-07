Olympic Hockey Results 2022: Canada Women's Team Wins and Monday's Top Scores

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Canada women's ice hockey stayed undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a victory over the Russian Olympic Committee, setting up an important battle against the United States.

The two North American heavyweights are tied heading into the final group-stage match, meaning the winner will get the top seed in the playoff round. If the tournament goes as expected, it could also be a preview of the gold-medal matchup.

In Group B, Denmark and Sweden earned important wins for each team to keep medal hopes alive.

Here is a breakdown of Monday's action at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.

Scores

Canada def. ROC 6-1

Denmark def. Czech Republic 3-2

Sweden def. China, 2-1

Switzerland def. Finland, 3-2

Full results and statistics via Olympics.com

Recap

Canada has been the most dominant team in this tournament and that did not change Monday with an easy 6-1 victory over ROC.

The team went up 4-0 in the second period and continued the offensive onslaught with goals coming in a lot of different ways.

The Canadians were balanced in the win with six different players scoring goals and 10 earning at least one point. It makes them extremely difficult to defend regardless of which line is on the ice.

Canada has now outscored opponents 29-3 through three games, with the plus-26 goal differential well ahead of the United States' plus-16. The squads will still get a chance to prove which is better head-to-head on Tuesday.

The stakes are still relatively low with both teams already into the quarterfinals.

Finland and Switzerland are also going to the next round, but both were seeking their first win of the tournament after rough starts. Switzerland emerged on top thanks to Alina Muller, who assisted on all three goals in the 3-2 win.

There's more pressure in Group B with five teams challenging for three spots in the quarterfinal. Denmark and Czech Republic are both still alive, but the former made an important move in the standings with a 3-2 win Monday.

The matchup was tied 2-2 after the second period before Silke Glud scored the go-ahead goal for Denmark just 49 seconds into the third. The score held up as the team allowed zero power-play goals despite 12 penalty minutes.

Denmark earned its first-ever Olympic win in women's hockey and now has three points through three games. If they can follow it up with a win over Sweden in the final game, it could be enough to sneak a spot into the next round.

Sweden also needed a win to avoid elimination and did just that with its 2-1 win over China. Swedish goalie Emma Soderberg allowed a goal about five minutes into the first period but shut things down from there with 32 saves.

Group A Standings

1. Canada (9 points, +26 goal differential)

2. USA (9, +16)

3. ROC (3, -7)

4. Switzerland (3, -21)

5. Finland (0, -14)

Group B Standings

1. Japan (7, +5)

2. Czech Republic (6, +3)

3. China (5, 0)

4. Sweden (3, -3)

4. Denmark (3, -5)