Mikaela Shiffrin on Giant Slalom DNF at 2022 Olympics: 'I Won't Ever Get Over This'

Mikaela Shiffrin still has the opportunity for multiple gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but that doesn't make Sunday's elimination in the women's giant slalom any easier to accept.

"I won't ever get over this," she told reporters after missing a gate and crashing out of the competition during her opening run of the Games. "I've never gotten over any. I still remember how much it hurt to lose it four years ago in Kronplatz. I fell before the last Olympics, and I remember thinking that was so heartbreaking. It wasn't even at the Olympics."

This is not something that happens often.

In fact, Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated noted Sunday's crash ended a streak of 30 consecutive giant slalom finishes that included 29 top-seven showings.

"I never get over it,” she continued. "And I won't ever get over this either. But I just have to put the pause button on really feeling the emotions or dwelling on it, because it just takes too much energy."

Fortunately for the American star with three Olympic medals and 73 career race victories on her resume, she will have the chance to put the giant slalom behind her if she competes in the women's super-G, downhill, combined and slalom later in these Games.