Bulls' Zach LaVine Out vs. Thunder, Considered Day-to-Day Because of Knee Injury

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine is out for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to knee soreness, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters. Donovan added that LaVine is considered day to day.

The 26-year-old had also missed two games last week against the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers because of a back injury.

LaVine is in the midst of another stellar season. He was selected to the All-Star Game for the second straight year and is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He averaged a career-best 27.1 points in 2020-21, which ranked seventh in the league.

The Bulls have been one of the best teams in the league this year. Chicago's 35-21 record ranks third in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday. The team is 4-5 this year when LaVine is out of the lineup, per StatMuse.

The offseason acquisition of DeMar DeRozan has been a match made in heaven. DeRozan was named an All-Star starter and averages 27.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. With LaVine sidelined, DeRozan will shoulder more of the load on offense.

Former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic will also get more touches while LaVine is out. His average of 17.7 points is his lowest since 2017-18 when he was with the Orlando Magic, but that's more a result of LaVine and DeRozan's ball-dominance. When given the chance, Vucevic is one of the most productive big men in the NBA.

LaVine's absence will also create more playing opportunities for wings such as Javonte Green, Troy Brown Jr. and Matt Thomas.