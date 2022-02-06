Zach LaVine out for Bulls vs. 76ers with Back Injury Described as Tightness, Spasms

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of back tightness and spasms, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It will be the second straight game LaVine has missed after sitting out Friday's 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The guard first popped up on the injury report last Wednesday with the same ailment but played through it Thursday, totaling 42 minutes in the overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have elevated their game offensively with LaVine out, combining for 67 points Friday. Troy Brown Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu also usually see extra playing time and could be tasked with big roles against the 76ers.

There is still a significant drop-off when LaVine is unavailable.

The 26-year-old, who was recently named an All-Star for the second straight season, is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. It comes after setting a career high with 27.4 points per game in 2020-21, seventh-most in the NBA.

He has taken fewer shots this season with DeRozan in the lineup, but the two have worked well together to guide Chicago to the best record in the Eastern Conference (33-19).

The Bulls are hoping to secure their first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season, but they can afford to take a conservative approach with LaVine to ensure he's healthy when needed most.