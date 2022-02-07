Nets' Kyrie Irving on James Harden Trade Rumors: 'He's Been Really Committed'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has been involved in trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 10 deadline, but the veteran is still committed to the franchise despite the noise, according to Kyrie Irving.

Following Brooklyn's 124-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Irving shared his thoughts on his teammate with reporters:

"How all those media plants start going around with rumors, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we've had, he's been really committed. We just hold him to his word."

Irving's comments come after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Harden leading up to the trade deadline.

The two teams could discuss a Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap, but Charania added there's "no urgency for Nets officials" to make a deal because they believe their current roster is title-worthy.

While Irving didn't say whether or not he wanted Harden to stay, Kevin Durant has reportedly been more vocal about his feelings on the matter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Saturday on NBA Countdown that he thinks Durant "absolutely wants to continue with James Harden."

Durant's wanting to stick with Harden shouldn't come as a surprise. The two played together in Oklahoma City from 2009-12, leading the Thunder to three straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2012.

Despite rumors and reports in Harden's interest in declining his 2022-23 player option and exploring the open market, the three-time scoring champion remains committed to competing for a title in Brooklyn for at least this year, per B/R's Jake Fischer.

Harden has played well this season, but his numbers are down across the board. He's averaging 22.5 points, eight rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep in 44 games.

He hasn't averaged fewer than 24 points since his last year in OKC during the 2011-12 campaign, for reference.

The Nets are on an eight-game losing streak, and if Harden remains in Brooklyn, it's clear the team needs to add some reinforcements before the trade deadline. However, it's unclear if the franchise is interested in making any significant acquisitions.