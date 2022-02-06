Blake Griffin Says Nets' Level of Concern Is 'Very High' After 8th Straight Loss

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Brooklyn Nets continued their tumble Sunday with their eighth straight loss, falling to the Denver Nuggets 124-104.

Brooklyn is now 29-24 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. When asked what the team's level of concern was after the game, veteran Nets forward Blake Griffin responded, "Very high."

The Nets faced a one-point deficit at halftime, but the Nuggets outscored them 48-29 in the second half. Brooklyn managed just 13 points in the fourth quarter and couldn't do much to stop Denver, which shot 52.1 percent from the field and had seven players score in double figures.

Griffin had a season-high 19 points with five three-pointers in 30 minutes against the Nuggets. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points and 11 assists in the loss. James Harden sat out for the second game in a row with left hamstring tightness.

This is Brooklyn's longest losing streak since a seven-game skid in the 2019-20 season. The team has struggled mightily without star forward Kevin Durant, who went down with a sprained MCL on Jan. 15 and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break. Durant was leading the NBA with 29.3 points per game at the time of his injury.

The Nets have also struggled on defense this season. They have not held an opponent to under 100 points since Dec. 7. During this skid, they're giving up an average of 119.8 points.

Brooklyn will look to end its losing streak Tuesday when it hosts the Boston Celtics.