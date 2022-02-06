X

    Pro Bowl MVP 2022: Justin Herbert, Maxx Crosby Win Award Honors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 7, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    It was an AFC West sweep for the MVP honors at the NFL's 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was honored as the top performer on the offensive side, while Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was the defensive standout on his home field.

    First Pro Bowl and Herbert wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowl</a> Offensive MVP! 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/dgJOmeWAlZ">pic.twitter.com/dgJOmeWAlZ</a>

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/CrosbyMaxx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrosbyMaxx</a> wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowl</a> Defensive MVP right at home in Vegas! 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/L08E0qMDGa">pic.twitter.com/L08E0qMDGa</a>

    The Allegiant Stadium crowd in Las Vegas couldn't put partisanship aside and gave Herbert a rather cold reception:

    The Chargers star finished 7-of-11 for 98 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews connected for six points on two occasions as the AFC held on to a 41-35 win over the NFC.

    catch herbo at ur gmas knitting club cause he loves to thread the needle<br><br>📺: espn <a href="https://t.co/qWo8XLCD91">pic.twitter.com/qWo8XLCD91</a>

    While the Pro Bowl is typically a laid-back affair, Crosby apparently didn't get the memo. The first-time Pro Bowler had five tackles, two sacks and three pass breakups.

    tHeRe'S nO dEFeNse iN tHE pRo bOwL<br><br>Tell that to <a href="https://twitter.com/CrosbyMaxx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrosbyMaxx</a>.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowl</a> on ESPN<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3">https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3</a> <a href="https://t.co/k9EXEMRGLX">pic.twitter.com/k9EXEMRGLX</a>

    Herbert is the first Chargers player to be named Pro Bowl MVP since Dan Fouts in 1982. Kellen Winslow was the only other player in franchise history to get the nod prior to Sunday.

    Crosby is the first Raiders defensive player to be named MVP. Rich Gannon went back to back in 2000 and 2001.

