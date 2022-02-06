Pro Bowl MVP 2022: Justin Herbert, Maxx Crosby Win Award Honors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was an AFC West sweep for the MVP honors at the NFL's 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was honored as the top performer on the offensive side, while Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was the defensive standout on his home field.

The Allegiant Stadium crowd in Las Vegas couldn't put partisanship aside and gave Herbert a rather cold reception:

The Chargers star finished 7-of-11 for 98 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews connected for six points on two occasions as the AFC held on to a 41-35 win over the NFC.

While the Pro Bowl is typically a laid-back affair, Crosby apparently didn't get the memo. The first-time Pro Bowler had five tackles, two sacks and three pass breakups.

Herbert is the first Chargers player to be named Pro Bowl MVP since Dan Fouts in 1982. Kellen Winslow was the only other player in franchise history to get the nod prior to Sunday.

Crosby is the first Raiders defensive player to be named MVP. Rich Gannon went back to back in 2000 and 2001.