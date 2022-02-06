Patrick Mahomes: I Won't Get Over AFC Title-Game Loss Until Chiefs Reach Super Bowl

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game will be singed into Patrick Mahomes' memory for at least the next year.

During Sunday's Pro Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs star explained how only earning another berth in the Super Bowl will allow him to move on.

"I’m still not over it," he told ESPN's Lisa Salters. "I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. So, I’ll have to use that as motivation going forward."

