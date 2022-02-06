Olympic Hockey Results 2022: USA, China and Sunday's Top Women's Scores

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The 2022 Beijing Olympic hockey tournament continued Sunday, with two games on the slate as teams continued to battle for berths in the knockout tournament.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and recap the action.

Scores

United States def. Switzerland, 8-0

China def. Japan, 2-1

Recap

The United States won its third straight game in Beijing, blowing out Switzerland, 8-0, behind strong performances from Hilary Knight (two goals), Kelly Pannek (two goals, one assist) and Jesse Compher (two goals).

Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek and Jincy Dunne each posted two assists apiece.

The United States has now beaten Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland by a combined score of 18-2. Only Finland have managed to score against the Americans.

But the real test for the United States comes Monday, when they'll face rival Canada with the top seed in the quarterfinals up for grabs. The Americans and Canadians have faced off in the last three gold-medal games, with the United States winning the tournament at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Canada claimed every gold medal between 2002-14, however.

Meanwhile, China continued its solid efforts in Beijing with its second straight win, a 2-1 victory over Japan in a shootout.

Baozhen Hu scored China's lone goal in regulation, while Akane Hosoyamada found the back of the net for Japan.

Goalie Jiaying Zhou was the hero for China, saving all five of Japan's shots in the shootout. China's Le Mi scored the lone goal in the shootout, earning China the win.

Japan still moved on to the knockout phase of the tournament with the point after winning their first two games. China, meanwhile, is still in contention for a knockout berth after Sunday's result.