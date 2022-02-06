Eli Manning Says Tom Brady Isn't Going into Broadcasting: 'He's Too Good'

AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File

Eli Manning doesn't think Tom Brady will become a broadcaster now that his playing career has come to an end.

"He's not going into broadcasting," Manning told TMZ Sports. "He's too good."

Manning thinks the fellow quarterback is just going to "enjoy life" after his retirement.

Eli and his brother, Peyton Manning, have teamed up for an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN, but Brady could be an even bigger star if he went into broadcasting. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported Fox Sports, ESPN and Amazon are all interested in signing the seven-time Super Bowl champion, with a possible offer of $25 million per year.

It still might not be enough to attract Brady, who has earned almost $300 million during his career (not counting endorsements).

The 44-year-old had previously indicated his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids played a role in his retirement decision.

"[Gisele] deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t ESPN's Jenna Laine).

It could mean Brady's next chapter will simply be spending time with his family.