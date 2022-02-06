Hilary Knight, USA Dominate Switzerland in Women's Hockey at 2022 Winter Olympics

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States women's hockey team improved to 3-0 at the 2022 Winter Olympics with an 8-0 win over Switzerland.

Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher each scored two goals for Team USA on Sunday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, helping the squad cruise to an easy win.

It was 5-0 after the first period alone, and Switzerland never made it competitive, as 12 different United States players earned at least one goal or assist.

The Americans clinched at least second place in Group A, with Tuesday's upcoming battle against rival Canada likely to determine the final standings. Both teams have already secured a spot in the knockout stage, but the seeding could create an easier path to the finals.

Knight kicked off the scoring for Team USA with a power-play goal in the first six minutes of the game:

After Compher made it 2-0, Knight scored her second goal just nine seconds later with an unassisted effort:

The four-time Olympian already has five points through three matches and remains an elite weapon.

It helped open up the floodgates for the United States, which easily netted goal after goal against Switzerland:

Switzerland made a goalie change after Saskia Maurer allowed five goals in the first period, but it wasn't enough to make a difference as the Americans continued to run up the score.

On the other end of the ice, Alex Cavallini made her first start in goal for Team USA in Beijing and earned a shutout while making 12 saves.

Team USA was able to take care of business without looking ahead to Canada. The North American teams battled in each of the last three gold-medal games, with the United States winning in 2018.

The upcoming contest won't be for a medal, but there will be no shortage of drama in the group-stage game.