Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Slopestyle at Olympics 2022

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal on Sunday after she took down the women's snowboarding slopestyle event at the Beijing Games.

Sadowski-Synnott's phenomenal third run propelled her onto the top of the podium, as she earned the competition's only score above 90 (92.88).

A 28-competitor field was cut to 12 after qualification runs the day before. For the finals, each snowboarder had three runs, with the best result from that trio serving as their top score.

Here's a look at the final results.

Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Results

1. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand): 92.88

2. Julia Marino (United States): 87.68

3. Tess Coady (Australia): 84.15

4. Laurie Blouin (Canada): 81.41

5. Reira Iwabuchi (Japan): 80.03

Video Play Button Videos you might like

6. Anna Gasser (Austria): 75.33

7. Enni Rukajarvi (Finland): 71.45

8. Annika Morgan (Germany): 64.13

9. Jamie Anderson (United States): 60.78

10. Kokomo Murase (Japan): 49.05

11. Hailey Langland (United States): 48.35

12. Ariane Burri (Switzerland): 24.01

Source: Olympics.com

Sadowski-Synnott came into the Olympics as the world's top slopestyle snowboarder, as the 20-year-old earned gold at this year's X-Games and last year's World Championships. She'll remain No. 1 after a fantastic performance.

She also ended the qualification round with the top score in the 28-snowboarder field.

Julia Marino's second results (87.68) served as the gold standard until the very last run when Sadowski-Synnott made history.

The American ended up taking silver, which serves as Team USA's first medal in this Olympics.

Sadowski-Synnott and Australia's Tess Coady were the only two competitors to post scores of 80 points or better on two separate final runs. Coady's best effort, an 84.15-point result on her third run, earned the bronze medal.

It was a remarkable, resilient accomplishment after she suffered a torn ACL during a practice run at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Per Andrew Hawkins of the Victoria Racing Club, this event marks the first time two southern hemisphere athletes have appeared on the same Winter Olympics podium.

Jamie Anderson, who won gold in each of the last two Olympics in slopestyle, finished ninth. It wasn't her day, but she's still the most decorated slopestyle performer in history. Anderson owns nine slopestyle gold medals (seven Winter X-Games, two Olympics), as well as nine silver or bronze medals in the World Championships or Winter X-Games.