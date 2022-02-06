LeBron James to Return for Lakers vs. Knicks After Missing 5 Games with Knee Injury

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will return for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks following a five-game absence because of knee soreness and swelling, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The news comes after head coach Frank Vogel told reporters James would test out his knee during warmups and would be a game-time decision.

James hasn't played since a Jan. 25 win over the Brooklyn Nets because of the knee ailment. Up until Saturday, there hadn't been many signs of progress

James was one of the most durable players in the NBA through his career with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he's struggled to stay healthy since joining the Lakers.

The four-time NBA champion appeared in just 45 games during the 2020-21 season because of several injuries. During his first season with the Purple and Gold, he played 55 games and in his second season he appeared in 67.

For comparison, James played at least 70 games in 13 of his first 15 seasons in the NBA.

Getting James back into the lineup will be huge for the Lakers, who have gone 1-4 in the five games the veteran has missed. The 37-year-old is amid one of his best seasons in L.A., averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from deep.

With James finally ready to take the floor, the Lakers will look to improve upon their 25-28 record and rise in the Western Conference standings before it becomes too late.