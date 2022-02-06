Tom Brady Patriots Championship Ticket Rookie Autograph Card Auctions for $1.4M

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Another 2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady Championship Ticket Rookie Autograph has sold for $1.4 million at Goldin Auctions.

The card is graded NM-MT 8 by Beckett Grading Services, with a perfect 10 on the signature. In the description of the card, Goldin Auctions calls it a "'Holy Grail' of the collecting industry" and the "most valuable and desirable football card" on the market.

On Feb. 1, the same card with a Beckett Grading Services 8.5 grade and a perfect 10 signature sold for $2.3 million via Probstein Auctions through eBay, making it the third-most-expensive football card ever.

According to ESPN's Dan Hajducky, the most expensive football card ever sold is a 2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes 1-of-1 rookie card that went for $4.3 million in July 2021. The second-most expensive card is a better-graded version of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Brady rookie card that sold for $3.1 million in June 2021.

Brady memorabilia has always sold for a high price. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, so don't be surprised if there's a spike in prices for his memorabilia. Because after all, the legend is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.