Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle's Trade Value Plummeting, According to NBA Execs

The New York Knicks aren't in an advantageous position if they want to deal Julius Randle ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The New York Post's Marc Berman spoke to an NBA scout who said Randle has "a low trade value."

"He hasn’t come across as a good teammate," the scout said. "He has played selfish. His contract isn’t an issue. Perception is."

An NBA general manager concurred, telling Berman, "Not now," when asked about whether the 2020-21 All-Star represents good value.

Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game last season. He also shot 41.1 percent from three-point range despite attempting a career-high 389 threes—231 was his previous high.

The 6'8" forward parlayed that production into a four-year, $117.1 million extension that kicks in next season.

At the time, it seemed like a reasonable deal for both parties. Randle got a level of long-term security, while the Knicks didn't have to pay a full max salary for his services.

Instead, Randle's performance in 2021-22 mirrors that of his team in that he's not reaching the heights he did one year ago. He's putting up 18.5 points, 9.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, and New York is on pace to miss the play-in tournament.

Some of the things contributing to the shifting perception of him aren't reflected in the box score, either.

He apologized in January after making a thumbs down gesture toward fans inside Madison Square Garden in a comeback victory over the Boston Celtics.

That did little to quell the level of ill will building toward Randle. A few weeks later, he received loud boos after turning the ball over in a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Most recently, Randle did what every disgruntled star does in the era of social media: He unfollowed his own teams accounts.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via RealGM) reported the Knicks have expressed interest in Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox and posited Randle would be included in any deal. That might be a lateral move for both teams.

Time is obviously running out for New York if the front office is seriously entertaining the idea of trading Randle. The team might be better off keeping him for the remainder of the season in the hope the situation improves.