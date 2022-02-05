Giants Rumors: Don Martindale, Sean Desai to Interview for DC Vacancy

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

With Brian Daboll taking over as head coach, the New York Giants are working to fill out his staff for the 2022 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants are interviewing Don Martindale and Sean Desai this weekend for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Patrick Graham vacated his job as Giants defensive coordinator to take the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daboll told reporters he was hoping to keep Graham in New York. The two previously worked together, alongside new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, on Bill Belichick's staff with the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2015.

Martindale is one of the most well-known defensive coordinators in the NFL. The 58-year-old spent the past 10 seasons working on John Harbaugh's staff with the Baltimore Ravens, including the previous four years as defensive coordinator.

Harbaugh said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Martindale and the Ravens agreed to part ways.

The Ravens finished in the top three in points allowed and top 10 in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA in each of Martindale's first three seasons as defensive coordinator.

Desai worked on the Chicago Bears' defensive coaching staff for the past nine seasons. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in January 2021 following Chuck Pagano's retirement.

The Bears finished 13th in Football Outsiders' DVOA in 2021.

New York is getting a fresh start in 2022 with Daboll and first-year general manager Joe Schoen. They are looking to turn around a franchise that has posted five consecutive losing seasons.