Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Titans Don't View Packers QB as Option, Plan to Keep Tannehill

Don't expect the Tennessee Titans to enter the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes.

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, "A team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don't consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with Ryan Tannehill."

The Green Bay Packers may not be ready for a divorce anyway. The team reportedly is interested in offering Rodgers a "monster deal" to remain in Green Bay going forward, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Packers.com that the team is hopeful Rodgers will return in 2022:

"We are significantly over the salary cap for next year, and will have to make many difficult decisions in order to get under the cap. A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season. Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38."

When Rodgers ended his holdout last summer, however, he agreed on an amended contract worth a massive $46.1 million against the 2022 salary cap.

That means, in short, that the Packers will almost assuredly either seek a contract extension that will lessen that short-term cap hit and keep Rodgers in Green Bay for several more years, or they'll trade him. In that regard, Rodgers controls his own destiny this offseason.

As for the Titans and Tannehill, the team has been publicly backing him this winter.

"Ryan’s our quarterback," general manager Jon Robinson told reporters on Wednesday. "He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling."

While Rodgers would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Tannehill, the Titans quarterback has an impressive 30-13 record with the team in his three seasons in Tennessee, leading them to three straight playoff berths.

Tannehill isn't going to put up MVP numbers—in the past two seasons, his 54 touchdowns and 21 interceptions don't exactly stack up to Rodgers' 85 touchdowns and nine picks—but he's been a solid, if unspectacular, option in Tennessee.

On the other hand, the Titans would have to at least explore a Rodgers trade if one was available. They'll publicly back Tannehill for now, but Tennessee's title window is open, and Rodgers would give them a better chance to capitalize on it .