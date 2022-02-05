Ripped Honus Wagner T206 Card Could Sell for More Than $500K at Auction

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A deformed version of the famous Honus Wagner T206 card could sell for $500,000 at auction.

Per the official listing from SCP Auctions, only "slightly more than 50 percent of the card remains" intact.

The card does come with a PSA certification number, but it doesn't have a rating because of its significant blemishes.

According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Honus Wagner T206 card was originally produced by the American Tobacco Company from 1909-11 before it was pulled because of his objection to being included in the set. The site added: "No one knows how many Wagners made it into circulation, and in fact no one knows how many exist today. Estimates range from 25 all the way up to 200."

It's unclear why Wagner didn't want his image used, but the Hall of Fame noted the most common story of him not wanting to be associated with tobacco "is simply not true" because he would smoke cigars and chew tobacco.

A much better version of the card sold for over $6.6 million at Robert Edward Auctions in August. Per TMZ Sports, that marked the highest sale price for a card in history, surpassing the $5.2 million for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle and a LeBron James rookie card.

Bidding for the Wagner T206 ends Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, with the current bid at $396,633.