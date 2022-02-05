CJ McCollum Trade Rumors: Rival Execs Believe Blazers SG Will Be Moved by Next Season

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Having already made one big move before the NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers may not be done reshaping their roster.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, executives from rival teams believe CJ McCollum will be traded either by the Feb. 10 deadline or during the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Portland is sending Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round draft pick.

Scotto did note that Portland is making these moves to "reshape its roster around franchise star Damian Lillard."

Trying to build around Lillard is a tricky proposition because his long-term status with the organization could be uncertain.

The six-time All-Star has not formally requested a trade, but Chad Ford recently reported on his podcast (h/t Zach DuPont of SLAM) that he would "prefer a move to the West Coast or to stay on the West Coast" if he does get moved.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks are among "several teams" that will likely have interest in McCollum, according to Scotto.

McCollum's salary does make any potential deal tricky to facilitate, as he is in the first season of a three-year, $100 million extension. The 30-year-old is owed $69 million over the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

McCollum, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, has spent his entire career with the Blazers. He is on pace to average at least 20 points per game for the seventh consecutive season and is shooting 39.1 percent from three.

The Blazers are currently in the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, despite having a 21-32 record. They have made the playoffs the past eight seasons, including an appearance in the Western Conference Finals in 2018-19.