Shaun White Announces He Will Retire After 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympics will mark the end of Shaun White's Olympic snowboard career.

White told reporters on Saturday he will retire after the Beijing Games:

"This has all had its amazing glow as I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White said. "I've given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that I feel I've got stronger and better. I'm just so excited about everything. Opening ceremony was incredible. The venue looks incredible. I'm just enjoying every single moment."

White has previously teased that Beijing would be the end of his Olympic career. He told Today in December that this would probably be "my last run."

During his press conference on Saturday, White said there are some knee, ankle and back issues he's been dealing with that led him to make this decision late last year.

"They were taking away from days in practice, and I was watching the tricks getting heavier and heavier. I was riding down from the halfpipe in Austria, and I got lost, and I had to take this chair back up. And on that chairlift ride, the mountain was closing and I was on my own and I was watching the sun go down, and it hit me: this is it. It was a surreal moment, but very joyous as I watched the sun go down and reflected."

The 35-year-old is taking part in his fifth consecutive Olympics. He made his debut at the Games in 2006.

White has won gold medals three times, in 2006, 2010 and 2018. He is the only snowboarder in Olympic history with at least three gold medals. The California native also holds the X Games record for most gold medals (15, including 13 in snowboarding).

He was named to Team USA for the Olympics despite not being able to take part in the U.S. Grand Prix finals last month because of an ankle injury.

White is scheduled to take part in the men's halfpipe. Qualifying will take place on Feb. 9, followed by the finals on Feb. 11.