Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Tops Snowboarding Slopestyle Qualifying at Olympics 2022

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott posted the best score at the 2022 Beijing Games women's snowboarding slopestyle qualification round, finishing with 86.75 points in her second run.

Kokomo Murase and Enni Rukajarvi were the only other competitors to finish with more than 75 points in a single run, each posting their best scores the second time around. Murase had 81.45 points, and Rukajarvi earned 78.83 points.

Twenty-eight competitors took part in qualifying at Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium. Each of them had two runs, with the best run serving as the qualifying score.

From there, the top 12 snowboarders advanced to the finals, which will take place on Sunday.

Here's a look at the top 12 qualifiers along some notes.

Qualifiers

1. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand): 86.75

2. Kokomo Murase (Japan): 81.45

3. Enni Rukajarvi (Finland): 78.83

4. Anna Gasser (Austria): 75.00

5. Jamie Anderson (United States): 74.35

6. Julia Marino (United States): 71.78

7. Laurie Blouin (Canada): 71.55

8. Tess Coady (Australia): 71.13

9. Hailey Langland (United States): 68.71

10. Annika Morgan (Germany): 67.63

11. Reira Iwabuchi (Japan): 67.00

12. Ariane Burri (Switzerland): 65.55

Top Performers

Sadowski-Synnott came into this competition as a favorite given her recent form. The gold medalist at the 2019 and 2021 World Championships in slopestyle is also a three-time slopestyle gold medalist in the Winter X-Games.

The 17-year-old Murase is also an accomplished snowboarder, who landed a double cork 1260 four years ago at the X-Games:

She's also dominant in the big air.

This could end up being a duel for the gold between Sadowski-Synnott and Murase, but Enni Rukajarvi is close as well. She improved by 12 points from her first to second runs.

The 31-year-old is a two-time slopestyle medalist, finishing with silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018. She's in position for her third straight medal now after taking third here.

Jamie Anderson, who won gold in slopestyle at the last two Olympic Games, safely qualified for the finals by taking fifth. She was one of three Americans to qualify, with Julia Marino and Hailey Langland also moving on.

The finals will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.