Knicks Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker Move Eyed by NY, Could Fetch 2nd-Round Pick

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to trade Kemba Walker by the Feb. 10 deadline, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

One NBA source told Berman he doubts any team would be willing to give up more than a future second-round pick for the veteran point guard, who is struggling in his first season in New York.

"It's not that a team won’t want him, but I don't see [anyone] giving up something valuable," the source said. "I can definitely see a team rolling the dice with Kemba."

This news doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, however. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last month that the Knicks were looking to unload some of their more experienced players to make room for their younger pieces, like Cam Reddish.

"In conversations this week with teams, the Knicks have expressed a willingness to trade some of their veteran players," Windhorst said on NBA Today. "That includes Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, guys like this."

Walker joined the Knicks on a two-year, $17.9 million deal before the 2021-22 campaign after reaching a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Boston Celtics, with whom he spent two seasons, traded Walker to the Thunder in a deal that included Al Horford.

Through 31 games in New York, Walker has seen his job diminish into a non-scoring role. He has even gone scoreless in his last two games.

Walker is averaging 12 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. His scoring output is the lowest it has been since his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets in 2011-12 when he averaged 12.1 points per game.

The New York native hasn't been the same player he was in his final season with the Hornets, when he averaged 25.6 points per game, because of a nagging knee ailment. So it should come as no surprise that teams aren't willing to give up a lot to acquire him.

However, it's hard to imagine that teams looking for depth at the point won't at least look into acquiring Walker, especially considering he's on an affordable contract. He's also still a solid player and would be a good addition for just about any team entering the postseason.