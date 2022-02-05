Report: 5-Star QB Arch Manning Removes Clemson from List of Prospective Schools

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly removed Clemson from his list of prospective schools, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Manning reportedly has Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas toward the top of his list, Wiltfong notes.

The young star isn't taking visits and is currently focused on the basketball season. However, Wiltfong detailed what's next for the most-recruited quarterback in the nation.

"The next step in his process will be trying to get out and see some of his teams participate in spring practice and get a feel for what that looks like," he wrote.

Manning is ranked as the top quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 1 ranked quarterback out of Louisiana and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, coming in higher than Malachi Nelson.

Gabe Brooks, a midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said Manning is a "natural pocket passer with pro-style feel, but good functional athlete with terrific off-schedule instincts and playmaking ability."

Brooks also says Manning has a first-round NFL Draft ceiling, which certainly doesn't come as a surprise considering who he is related to.

The 6'4", 215-pound quarterback is the son of Cooper Manning, and his uncles are legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is also Archie Manning's grandson. Archie was a two-time Pro Bowler over his 13 NFL seasons.