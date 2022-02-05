76ers Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Won't Be Included in James Harden Talks with Nets

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia 76ers will not include guard Tyrese Maxey in any potential deal for Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, per Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that the 76ers are expected to engage the Nets in trade conversations surrounding Harden, an impending free agent, and Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons, who has sat all season following an offseason trade request.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Charania mentioned that the 76ers have a "chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package."

It appears Maxey won't be part of a deal based on the Kaskey-Blomain report, however.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia notably reported similar sentiments earlier in the day:

The second-year pro out of Kentucky has averaged 16.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds this year. He's been the team's primary ball-handler sans Simmons.

The 21-year-old has turned it on of late, averaging 27.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in his last two games. He notably dropped 33 points in a 122-119 overtime win over the scorching-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 31.

Thanks in part to Maxey, Philadelphia is in the thick of the Eastern Conference race, going 31-20 through 51 games and sitting third in the league heading into Friday.