Caleb Williams Agrees to NIL Deal with Beats by Dre After Transferring to USC

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caleb Williams has landed his first NIL deal since transferring from Oklahoma to USC, signing with Beats by Dre, the company announced Friday.

Williams announced his decision to transfer to USC earlier this week after spending just one season with the Sooners. He followed new Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, who coached him at Oklahoma in 2021, to California.

Williams served as the Sooners starting quarterback in 2021, replacing Spencer Rattler, who was inconsistent. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 442 yards and six scores.