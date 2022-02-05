49ers Rumors: Anthony Lynn Joins Kyle Shanahan's Staff as Assistant Head Coach

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is joining San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff as an assistant head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The report comes after news that tight ends coach Jon Embree would not return for another season, with the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reporting Embree was asked to take a "significant pay cut."

Additionally, Niners offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is in the running for the Miami Dolphins head coaching position, per NFL reporter Mike Silver.

Detroit and Lynn parted ways last month after just one season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Lynn "just wasn't a fit" and that the team's offense never found its rhythm with him as OC.

The Lions finished the 2021 season with the NFL's 18th-ranked passing offense (211.6 YPG) and 19th-ranked rushing offense (110.9 YPG).

Before joining the Lions for the 2021 campaign, Lynn served as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20. He went 33-31 as head coach of the Bolts and led the team to the postseason in 2018.

Lynn also served as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and served in various roles for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos since entering the league in 2000.

The 49ers are expected to have a new starting quarterback next season in Trey Lance, as the franchise is working to find a trade partner for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Given Lynn's experience with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as a rookie, he'll likely be involved in Lance's development.

San Francisco had a successful 2021 season, reaching the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Los Angeles Rams, who are now set to compete in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Lynn can help the team build on its success in 2022, it will be in good hands.