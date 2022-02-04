Sashi Brown to Join Ravens as President After Leaving Wizards Front Office

AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced Friday the team will hire former Cleveland Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown as its new president following the retirement of Dick Cass.

Brown most recently served as president of Monumental Basketball, which oversees the NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics and G League's Capital City Go-Go.

The 45-year-old Boston native, who earned a doctorate from Harvard, served as legal counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005 through 2012 before being hired to lead the Browns' front office in 2013.

Cleveland went 15-61 during his tenure, including a 1-27 mark over the final two years before he was fired during the latter stages of the team's winless 2017 campaign.

"I want this to be real and clear, the way I know Cleveland and Browns fans can appreciate: Our win-loss record since I became executive vice president isn't going to cut it," Brown said at the time.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the Ravens' transition from Cass to Brown will formally take place April 1. Brown will "oversee every area of the organization," both on the football side and business side.

It's not immediately clear who will make the final decision on roster moves between Brown and general manager Eric DeCosta, who's held that role since 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ravens also feature John Harbaugh, the NFL's third-longest-tenured head coach (hired in 2008), as a factor in those personnel discussions.

Baltimore is coming off an 8-9 season that saw it miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. It posted a 35-13 record over the previous three years.

The front office's main tasks this offseason will be adding another playmaker or two on offense and finding a way to retool a defense that ranked 25th in yards allowed in 2021.

A more pressing situation is on the horizon, however, as franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his contract.