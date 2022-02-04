NBA Rising Stars 2022: Full Draft Results, Rosters for All-Star Weekend Tournament

NBA Rising Stars 2022: Full Draft Results, Rosters for All-Star Weekend TournamentFebruary 5, 2022
The NBA All-Star Game's Rising Stars event has a new format this season, but it will be equally as exciting as in year's past with LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and more set to compete.
Member's of the NBA's 75th anniversary team and assistant coaches for the All-Star Game will comprise the coaching staff for each Rising Stars team. The honorary coaches from the 75th anniversary team are Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton.
Overall, 28 players were selected for the Rising Stars event: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four players from the G League Ignite. Those players have since been separated into four seven-player teams and will compete in a three-game, single-elimination mini-tournament.
Each game will be played to a final target score, with Games 1 and 2 played until 50 points and Game 3 played to 25 points. It is considered a "Race to 75" to celebrate the league's 75th season.
Here is a look at the players competing in the event, which teams they were drafted to, and some players to watch.
Rising Stars Selections
Rookies
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Sophomores
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
G League Ignite
- MarJon Beauchamp
- Dyson Daniels
- Jaden Hardy
- Scoot Henderson
Team Barry
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando magic
Team Isiah
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Team Worthy
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Team Payton
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
Players to Watch
While all of these young stars are notable, NBA players to keep an eye on include Ball, Edwards, Maxey, Cunningham and Barnes.
Ball undoubtedly headlines this group of players. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from deep through 45 games. His play has helped keep the Hornets in playoff contention, and the team is just 4.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Bulls.
Edwards has been equally impressive this year, averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from deep in 46 games. His play, coupled with that of veteran Karl-Anthony Towns, has the Timberwolves in a playoff position in the talented Western Conference.
Maxey, meanwhile, has emerged as a star for the 76ers with Ben Simmons out of the lineup. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep in 44 games. His significant second-year jump has helped Philly remain one of the best teams in the East, even with Simmons sidelined.
Barnes also is helping his team fight for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. He's averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep in 42 games for the seventh-place Raptors (27-23).
And while Cunningham is also having an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 41 games, the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the East at 12-39. But with Cunningham leading the way, Detroit's future is bright.