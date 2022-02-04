NBA Rising Stars 2022: Full Draft Results, Rosters for All-Star Weekend Tournament

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Game's Rising Stars event has a new format this season, but it will be equally as exciting as in year's past with LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and more set to compete.

Member's of the NBA's 75th anniversary team and assistant coaches for the All-Star Game will comprise the coaching staff for each Rising Stars team. The honorary coaches from the 75th anniversary team are Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton.

Overall, 28 players were selected for the Rising Stars event: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four players from the G League Ignite. Those players have since been separated into four seven-player teams and will compete in a three-game, single-elimination mini-tournament.

Each game will be played to a final target score, with Games 1 and 2 played until 50 points and Game 3 played to 25 points. It is considered a "Race to 75" to celebrate the league's 75th season.

Here is a look at the players competing in the event, which teams they were drafted to, and some players to watch.

Rising Stars Selections

Rookies

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls



Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers



Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder



Jalen Green, Houston Rockets



Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans



Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings



Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers



Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets



Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic



Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic



Sophomores

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors



Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic



LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets



Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies



Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons



Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves



Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings



Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers



Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves



Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers



Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons



Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets



G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp



Dyson Daniels



Jaden Hardy



Scoot Henderson



Team Barry

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando magic

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Team Payton

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Players to Watch

While all of these young stars are notable, NBA players to keep an eye on include Ball, Edwards, Maxey, Cunningham and Barnes.

Ball undoubtedly headlines this group of players. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from deep through 45 games. His play has helped keep the Hornets in playoff contention, and the team is just 4.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Bulls.

Edwards has been equally impressive this year, averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from deep in 46 games. His play, coupled with that of veteran Karl-Anthony Towns, has the Timberwolves in a playoff position in the talented Western Conference.

Maxey, meanwhile, has emerged as a star for the 76ers with Ben Simmons out of the lineup. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep in 44 games. His significant second-year jump has helped Philly remain one of the best teams in the East, even with Simmons sidelined.

Barnes also is helping his team fight for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. He's averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep in 42 games for the seventh-place Raptors (27-23).

And while Cunningham is also having an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 41 games, the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the East at 12-39. But with Cunningham leading the way, Detroit's future is bright.