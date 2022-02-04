LSU Announces Customizable Nike Jerseys for Enrolled Football Players as Part of NIL

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU announced Friday that it reached a historic deal with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners to sell customizable Nike football jerseys.

The program showcased what fans will be able to purchase on Fanatics:

Per the official announcement, LSU is the first college football team with "near unanimous team participation" in the Fanatics and OneTeam Partners co-branded player jersey program.

As part of the NCAA's new NIL rules, collegiate athletes are now permitted to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses.

That means every LSU player who has opted into the jersey program will be compensated for their jersey sales.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said the following regarding the program:

"This is a historic day in college athletics, and we're proud and pleased to bring the storied tradition of LSU Football to the forefront of the sport through co-branded, licensed football jerseys. For the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase authentic jerseys of their favorite LSU Tigers, and student-athletes will directly benefit from every sale. We cannot wait to see our jerseys on the sidelines and in the stands inside Tiger Stadium next season, and we eagerly anticipate additional player co-branded products for our student-athletes across all sports."

LSU is one of several schools to opt into the program, which launched Thursday on Fanatics.

The Tigers are just three seasons removed from the greatest year in program history, as they went 15-0 and won a national championship in 2019.

That team produced several high NFL draft picks, including quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who will lead the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

LSU has not finished with a winning record in either of the past two seasons, but after hiring Brian Kelly from Notre Dame as its new head coach, expectations are high for 2022 and beyond.