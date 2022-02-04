Joe Burrow Gifts Rapper Kid Cudi His Game-Worn Bengals Jersey from AFC Championship

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Actor and rapper Kid Cudi posted a picture Friday of the game-used jersey he received from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow following Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game:

After the 27-24 comeback win over the Chiefs, Burrow told reporters Cudi, who was one of his "childhood idols," reached out to him the day before the playoff game.

The Bengals quarterback also said listening to the song "New York City Rage Fest" by the 38-year-old Ohio native is one of his pregame rituals.

Auctioneer Ken Goldin told Darren Rovell of the Action Network the jersey is likely worth around $100,000 right now and would jump in price if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.

Burrow was off to a strong start to his rookie season in 2020 before suffering multiple knee injuries, including a torn ACL, in a game against the Washington Commanders last year.

The 25-year-old LSU product returned for the start of the 2021 campaign and established himself as one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks, a status he's further cemented by helping guide the Bengals to wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Chiefs in the playoffs.

Cincinnati will attempt to cap the run by winning the franchise's first Super Bowl title when it faces off with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

Cudi's post suggests he'll be in attendance at SoFi Stadium for the NFL's championship game donning his new Burrow jersey.