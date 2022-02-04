Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels Eyes Browns' Drew Petzing for OC Role

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is ready to add to his staff, and he's reportedly interested in hiring Cleveland Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Raiders have requested an interview with Petzing, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

