Report: NBA Salary Cap for 2022-23 Season Projected to Be $121M, Tax Level $147M

The NBA has reportedly informed teams of the projected salary cap and luxury tax levels for the 2022-23 season, both of which are slightly higher than originally anticipated.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the salary cap is expected to be $121 million and the luxury tax threshold is projected at $147 million, which are both $2 million higher than previously estimated.

Those numbers are up from the $112.4 million salary cap and $136.6 million tax level in place for 2021-22.

