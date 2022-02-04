Steelers Interview Ed Dodds, Ryan Cowden, JoJo Wooden for GM Position

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday they've completed interviews with three candidates for their impending vacancy at general manager:

Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel)



Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager)



JoJo Wooden (Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel)



Kevin Colbert, the Steelers' current GM, is set to step down following the 2022 NFL draft.

