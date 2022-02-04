Jon Jones Says He's Ready for Fight Against 'Greatest Heavyweight of All Time'

AP Photo/John Locher, File

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made a cryptic post Friday on Twitter pointing toward his potential plan for a return fight:

Jones, who last stepped in the Octagon in February 2020, didn't drop any hints about who he's referring to, but there are several possibilities.

Fedor Emelianenko is often viewed as the greatest heavyweight in MMA history, but the 45-year-old Russian has never fought in UFC. His most recent bout came at Bellator 269 in October when he scored a knockout victory over Timothy Johnson.

More UFC-centric options include Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier and current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Cormier have already faced off twice. "Bones" won the first meeting by unanimous decision in January 2015 and delivered a knockout in the second matchup in July 2017, though that result was later changed to a no contest after Jones failed a PED test.

Ngannou is set to undergo knee surgery following his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane in late January. That seemingly takes him out of the equation as Jones' opponent in the short term.

So that leaves Miocic as the most likely candidate to fit Jones' description.

Miocic held the heavyweight title for just shy of four years across two separate stints. He last fought in March when he dropped the belt to Ngannou.

A clash between Jones and Miocic would certainly be a main-event level attraction as the heavyweight division awaits Ngannou's eventual return.