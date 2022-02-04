Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Expected to Be Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony reportedly avoided a serious injury during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "optimism" Anthony will be day-to-day with a strained hamstring.

