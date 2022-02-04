Report: Giannis, Thanasis, Alex Antetokounmpo May Team Up for NBA Skills Challenge

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly could team up with two of his brothers in the Skills Challenge as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo are "strongly considering" joining forces. Like Giannis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a forward with the Bucks, and Alex is a guard with Raptors 905 of the G League. The revamped Skills Challenge will feature teams of three competing against each other.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland, while the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge will take place Feb. 19.

Giannis was named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, marking his sixth consecutive All-Star nod.

The two-time NBA MVP and reigning NBA Finals MVP undoubtedly earned it, as he is averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season, putting him in the thick of the MVP race once again.

Giannis' brothers aren't as decorated or well-known, but they have had successful careers in their own right.

Thanasis, who at 29 is two years Giannis' senior, has spent four seasons in the NBA. He appeared in two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16 before playing professionally in Spain and his native Greece for three seasons.

He returned to the NBA in 2019-20 and has spent the past three seasons with Milwaukee, winning a championship with Giannis last season. In 31 games this season, Thanasis is averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.

Alex, 20, is the youngest brother. He starred at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, before playing in Spain last year and joining the G League this season.

In eight games for Raptors 905, Alex is averaging 3.0 points per contest.

Another Antetokounmpo brother, Kostas, 24, played sparingly in three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. He now plays for ASVEL Basket in France.

The Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest usually take center stage the night before the All-Star Game, but if the three brothers compete together, the Skills Challenge would be must-see TV for NBA fans as well.