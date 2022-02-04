Lamar Jackson 'Right Person' to Lead Ravens amid Contract Talks, GM Eric DeCosta Says

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has given Lamar Jackson a vote of confidence going into an offseason in which the star quarterback could be in line for a long-term contract extension.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, DeCosta called Jackson the "right person" to lead the Ravens when asked about contract talks.

"Nothing has changed," he said. "Lamar is a Pro Bowl quarterback. There's a lot upside with our offense and Lamar is a big part of that."

Jackson was first eligible to sign an extension last offseason, but the Ravens weren't able to strike a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL MVP.

There were five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Baker Mayfield went No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns, followed by Sam Darnold (No. 3), Josh Allen (No. 7), Josh Rosen (No. 10) and Jackson (No. 32) when the Ravens traded back into the first round.

From that group, Allen is the only one who has signed an extension. He signed a six-year, $238 million deal that included an NFL-record $150 million guaranteed in August.

The Ravens did exercise Jackson's fifth-year option for the 2022 season in April. He will earn $23.016 million next season, per Spotrac.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jackson was representing himself in negotiations, but was "immersed" in his job as a quarterback to the point it became "a primary reason" he and the Ravens couldn't come to terms on a contract.

Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a disappointing season that was significantly impacted by injuries. He missed five games, including each of the last four because of an ankle injury.

The Ravens finished second in the NFL total games missed because of injuries, behind only the New York Giants.

Jackson finished the season with 2,882 passing yards, 767 rushing yards and 16 touchdown passes. The two-time Pro Bowler has a 37-12 record in 49 career starts with 9,967 passing yards. He has accounted for 105 touchdowns in 58 NFL games.