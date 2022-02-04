Ravens GM Doesn't Expect 'Significant' WR Additions amid Antonio Brown Buzz

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Friday that he isn't planning to make any significant additions at wide receiver this offseason.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, DeCosta also said he is very comfortable with the state of the wide receiver room.

DeCosta's comments come in the wake of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown causing buzz by tweeting a photo of himself in a Ravens uniform recently:

Brown also said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast that he would like to play with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson replied to the tweet containing Brown's comment and seemed open to the idea of teaming up with him:

While Brown is one of the best wideouts of his era with seven Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl ring, off-field problems and attitude issues have plagued him in recent years.

Teams have largely been willing to overlook those things because he boasts career numbers of 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns that put him in the Hall of Fame conversation.

Most recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got fed up, however, releasing the 33-year-old veteran late in the 2021 regular season.

Brown was cut after taking off his jersey and running off the field shirtless in the middle of Tampa's Week 17 game against the New York Jets.

During the aftermath, Brown levied several allegations against the Buccaneers organization. In a statement, Brown said he was pressured to play by head coach Bruce Arians despite having a significant ankle injury, and he also said he was given a potentially dangerous injection to manage the pain before the game.

The Bucs released a statement of their own, noting that Brown never told team medical personnel during the game that he couldn't play due to the injury:

Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, later said they would pursue legal action against the team.

While Brown's talent can be tough to pass up for receiver-needy teams, the Ravens may be getting to the point where they don't necessarily need another wideout.

Tight end Mark Andrews is unquestionably Jackson's favorite target in the passing game, and he is coming off a career year in which he registered 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.

At wide receiver, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown led the way with a career-high 91 receptions and 1,008 yards to go along with six touchdowns. Brown, who is Antonio Brown's cousin, figures to be the Ravens' top wideout again in 2022.

The Ravens didn't get a ton of production from their other wide receivers in 2021, but injuries may be to blame for that.

Rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman missed five games and finished with 46 receptions for 515 yards and one touchdown. The expectation is he will take a big leap forward in 2022 if he remains healthy after impressing with his ability to move the chains as a rookie.

Baltimore could use a third receiver to complement Hollywood Brown, Bateman and Andrews, but they don't necessarily have to go with a high-profile signing like Antonio Brown to address it.