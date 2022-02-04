Olympic Opening Ceremonies 2022: Best Social Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway.

Opening ceremonies kicked off the festivities Friday in Beijing, with the Chinese capital becoming the first to ever host both a Summer and Winter Games. Beijing previously hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics.

While the action in some events had already gotten underway earlier this week, the ceremony kicks off the action that will take place over the next 16 days.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this was not the most extravagant opening ceremony in Olympics history. China did not allow any foreign fans into the country, and only a select number of people will be allowed to attend events every day.

"In order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted program that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games," an announcement released last month read.

As it stands, the festivities in Beijing were as spectacular as they could be while also maintaining the health and safety of the athletes.

The procession featured 91 national olympic committees set to take part in the Games, with the athletes in attendance all taking the Olympic oath after having their moment of recognition.

It would not be an Olympic ceremony without someone going shirtless, and Nathan Crumpton of American Samoa took the honors this year despite freezing temperatures.

Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, who rose to fame for his shirtless entrances to three Olympic Games, was not able to make the trip to Beijing. Taufatofua is currently helping with relief efforts in Tonga after a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The snowflake theme of the parade of athletes was fitting given the frigid, below-freezing temperatures Friday night. Each of the Olympic teams was given a placard that was put together in the design of a snowflake featured in the ceremony.

The United States was represented by Brittany Bowe and John Shuster as flag bearers.