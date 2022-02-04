X

    Warriors' Draymond Green Shades Rudy Gobert for Crying After 2019 NBA All-Star Snub

    Doric SamFebruary 4, 2022

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Green did not hold back and named Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's tearful reaction to not being selected to the All-Star Game in 2019.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond trolls Gobert 💀 <a href="https://t.co/jNZBRQIDWK">pic.twitter.com/jNZBRQIDWK</a>

    "It has to be Rudy, I mean the man cried on national television when he didn't make the All-Star team. Thank God he's made the next three," Green said.

    Charles Barkley tried to defend Gobert's reaction, but Green was adamant.

    "You can't cry Chuck, I said it then, I'm gonna say it now," Green said. "I got killed on Twitter then, I'll probably get killed today, but you can't cry."

