Warriors' Draymond Green Shades Rudy Gobert for Crying After 2019 NBA All-Star Snub

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Green did not hold back and named Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's tearful reaction to not being selected to the All-Star Game in 2019.

"It has to be Rudy, I mean the man cried on national television when he didn't make the All-Star team. Thank God he's made the next three," Green said.

Charles Barkley tried to defend Gobert's reaction, but Green was adamant.

"You can't cry Chuck, I said it then, I'm gonna say it now," Green said. "I got killed on Twitter then, I'll probably get killed today, but you can't cry."