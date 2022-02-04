The Rock Reveals Custom 'The Foundation' Skin Available in Fortnite Chapter 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed his Fornite skin dubbed "The Foundation" on Thursday night. He will be available as a playable character in Chapter 3 of the game.

"We kicked off this new era of Fortnite by learning the mysterious masked stranger assisting Jonesy was none other than The Rock, the WWE wrestling legend and action film star," the press release stated. "Now Fortnite players can finally play as him, assuming you bought the Chapter 3 season 1 battle pass."

The addition of The Foundation brings new cosmetic items players can earn by completing side quests. The Rock's character comes in three variants: unmasked, steel blue helmet and black helmet.

The press release also laid out the rundown of challenges players will have to do to complete the side quests for The Foundation.